Angelika Dobson

School: Parker High School.

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence every year.

Future Plans: Attending UW Madison in the fall majoring in biology on a pre-med track, with a minor in Spanish.

Extracurriculars: Spanish Club and Science National Honors Society.

Favorite Memory: Choir trip to New York, where we sang at the United Nations.

Advice To Future Generations: Participate in as much as you can, always do your work on time, and listen to your teachers. The four years will go by faster than you think, so make memories and have fun.

Parents' Names: Carey and Kristina Dobson.