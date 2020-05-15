Amelia Clarquist

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Girls' Soccer All-Conference Honorable Mention 2019, Girls' Soccer Team Captain 2018, 2019 and 2020, Girls' Soccer Most Dedicated Player 2019, Girls' Golf Coach's Award 2019, Girls' Golf Most Dedicated Player 2018 and 2019

Future Plans: Attending Madison College focusing on the Liberal Arts Transfer in Education Degree, Committed to Madison College Women's Soccer Team, planning to complete a degree in Elementary Education

Extracurriculars: Girls' Golf all four years, Girls' Soccer all four years

Favorite Quote: A winner is a person that gets up one more time than she is knocked down. (Mia Hamm)

Favorite Memory: Junior Prom 2019

Advice To Future Generations: Don't take what you have for granted, because it could be taken away in a second.

Parents' Names: Michael & Katie Clarquist