Alyson Christianson

School: Parker High School
Accomplishments: Honor student every academic year, involved in multiple Parker Musicals from ensemble to leading roles, studied Mandarin Chinese since the 3rd grade, traveled to China twice with SDJ, awarded DECA and Solo & Ensemble honors, volunteered with numerous community organizations.
Future Plans: Moving to New Orleans to attend Tulane University in the fall #rollwave.
Extracurriculars: Parker Musicals, Solo & Ensemble, 7th Heaven Choir, DECA, National Honor Society, Thespian Society.
Favorite Quote: "To define is to limit." -Oscar Wilde
Favorite Memory: Singing "I only have eyes for you" as Dorothy Brock during my first performance of the SDJ production of 42nd Street.
Advice To Future Generations: Take lots of pictures.
Parent's Name: Tracy Christianson