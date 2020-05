School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: academic awards, varsity letter, and other athletic awards

Future Plans: Attending Concordia University Wisconsin to major in early childhood education and minor in french

Extracurriculars: Girls Tennis, HOSA, Girls Track and Field, Cheerleading

Favorite Memory: Senior year homecoming

Advice To Future Generations: don’t be afraid to try new things because you might find something you love

Parents' Names: Joe and Sherry Shereck