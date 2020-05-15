Aleisha Schultz

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Honor roll every year.

Future Plans: Attend UW Whitewater at Rock County for Early Childhood Education.

Extracurriculars: Band, JSOL, Volleyball.

Favorite Quote: “Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory” ~Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: Band trip to Texas and being able to explore things I haven’t been able to before.

Advice To Future Generations: Show up to class, do your work, and don’t give teachers a hard time, and do everything to the best of your ability. Also have fun, high school only lasts for so long.

Parents' Names: Melissa Miles