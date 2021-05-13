Abrianna Schoff

School: Parker High School
Future Plans: I will be going to Blackhawk Technical College to do their Surgical Technician program.
Extracurriculars: I have been in Parker's Pep band all four years, and the last two years I have done Girls Tennis and Spanish Club/ National Honors Society
Favorite Quote: My favorite route would probably be a quote from Mr. Biester that is painted on his wall, "If it was easy, everybody'd be doing it"
Favorite Memory: Most of my favorite moments are from band but overall I would say out Texas trip, it created so many fun memories from all the places we went.
Advice To Future Generations: Believe in yourself the best you can at the time and don't let anyone make you feel less than you really are.
Parents' Names: Amy Schoff, Gregory Schoff