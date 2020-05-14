Abby Schroder

School: Parker High School

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence every year; President of French club and French National Honors society for 2 years; Editor-in-Chief of the Parker Odin; Janesville Morning Rotary Club’s Student of the Month.

Future Plans: She plans to continue her education at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee to major in English and minor in French.

Extracurriculars: French National Honors Society, French club, Link Crew, Girl’s Swim, Parker Playhouse, Parker Musical, Newspaper, Wind Ensemble

Favorite Quote: “It was books that made me feel that perhaps I was not completely alone”

Favorite Memory: Being a part of Newspaper, Band, and French club.

Advice To Future Generations: My advice would be to read as much as you can about anything. I have learned most of what I need through books and finding just the right book can truly change your life.

Parents' Names: Ben Schroder