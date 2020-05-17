Ty Bienema

School: Craig High School
Accomplishments: Top 20 class rank, Academic Excellence every year, National Honor Society, Chinese Honor Society, Varsity Soccer (Captain, MVP, Big 8 All-Conference Honorable Mention), Noon Rotary Club Student of the Month
Future Plans: Committed to play soccer at Edgewood College, Accounting/Finance major
Extracurriculars: Brat fest volunteer to support Pancreatic Cancer Network, St. John Vianney member, community volunteer, ASA- and USA-certified softball umpire, WIAA-certified baseball umpire, Rock soccer
Favorite Quote: Be humble and kind.
Favorite Memory: My sophomore year winning the varsity soccer invitational in a penalty kick shootout and 0 goals allowed for the entire tournament.
Advice To Future Generations: Never take your senior year for granted. It goes fast!
Parents' Names: Greg and Christie Bienema