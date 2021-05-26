Thomas Miller

School: Craig High School
Accomplishments: Letters in Swim and Music, Honor Roll multiple semesters
Future Plans: Study Political Science and Law at UW-Eau Claire
Extracurriculars: Swim, Soccer, Spotlighters, Illuminations, Musicals at Craig and Parker, Drama
Favorite Quote: "Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please" - Mark Twain
Favorite Memory: In swim - Hitting my goal of under 30 seconds in the 50 meter freestyle.
Advice To Future Generations: "Do your work and get it done so you can do other things stress free."
Parents' Names: Peter and Jennifer Miller