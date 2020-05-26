Samantha Richardson-Adams

School: Craig High School
Accomplishments: Lettering in cheerleading.
Future Plans: Attending Blackhawk for Criminal Justice Studies.
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleading and Softball.
Favorite Quote: For what it’s worth:
It’s never to late to be
Whoever you want to be.
I hope you live a life
You’re proud of,
And if you find that
You’re not,
I hope you have the
Strength to start over.
~F. Scott Fitzgerald
Favorite Memory: Favorite memory is being with all the cheer girls and having so much fun! My all time favorite memory was meeting Mrs. Carrie Wyatt.
Advice To Future Generations: High School goes by fast, enjoy every moment! Have spirit, be yourself and have fun!
Parents' Names: Carry Adams.