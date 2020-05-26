Samantha Richardson-Adams

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Lettering in cheerleading.

Future Plans: Attending Blackhawk for Criminal Justice Studies.

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheerleading and Softball.

Favorite Quote: For what it’s worth:

It’s never to late to be

Whoever you want to be.

I hope you live a life

You’re proud of,

And if you find that

You’re not,

I hope you have the

Strength to start over.

~F. Scott Fitzgerald

Favorite Memory: Favorite memory is being with all the cheer girls and having so much fun! My all time favorite memory was meeting Mrs. Carrie Wyatt.

Advice To Future Generations: High School goes by fast, enjoy every moment! Have spirit, be yourself and have fun!

Parents' Names: Carry Adams.