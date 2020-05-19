Mitchell Schumann

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Member of National Honors society, Spanish National Honors Society. Achieved highest academic achievement award for Craig. Took 6th at the state wrestling tournament.

Future Plans: Will be attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison and majoring in biology.

Extracurriculars: Was on the football team all four years as well as apart of the varsity wrestling team for all four years of highschool. Also was a commissioner for link crew.

Favorite Quote: “Sometimes its the journey in life that means more than the destination.”

Favorite Memory: Getting to walk the halls on the march to state this past season.

Advice To Future Generations: Join tons of clubs your freshman year and stay involved in things that make you happy.

Parents' Names: Eric and Joanna Schumann.