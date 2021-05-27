Logan Stubbendick

School: Craig High School
Future Plans: Logan will start college in the fall at UW-Whitewater, with an interest in the criminal justice field.
Extracurriculars: Logan has been an active member of the Explorers Program with the Janesville Police Department.
Favorite Quote: Quote "Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That is why it is called the present." Master oogway
Favorite Memory: I couldn't say a favorite memory because I treasure every good memory and hold them to equal value. I think it's important to hold onto the good memories you share with others.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to future generations would be to follow your passions, because you only live once. Make sure that you have a successful future and to live a happy life.
Parents' Name: Tracey Atkinson and Elliott & Susan Stubbendick