Lauren Nicole Shanks

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Class of 2020 Salutatorian, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Cross Country State Qualifier 3 years in a row.

Future Plans: Will be attending UW-Eau Claire to double major in Elementary Education and Special Education.

Extracurriculars: Letterwomen's Club, JSOL Guide, Varsity Cross Country, JV and Varsity Gymnastics, Varsity Soccer and Varsity Track.

Favorite Memory: One night in the Spring of my junior year, my friends and I had a sports road trip. First, we went to a tennis match, then to a lacrosse game and finally we ended the night watching all of our friends run at the track meet. I can honestly say that this was my favorite night of high school because we just went all around supporting everyone and watching them play was super fun.

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take anything for granted and be grateful for what you have, because some things come to an end sooner than you may expect.

Parents' Names: David and Michelle Shanks.