School: Craig High School
Accomplishments: Academic certification, letter, pin & cord; Captain of girls swim team; Tied for Prom Queen
Future Plans: UW- Milwaukee majoring in special education
Extracurriculars: Captain of Girl’s swim team, National honors society member, National art honors society member, student council member, VP of junior optimums club, link crew member, yearbook staff, youth apprenticeship, Sierra club.
Favorite Quote: Everyday is a new day
Favorite Memory: Creating a bond with all the special teachers and staff I’ve had over the years.
Advice To Future Generations: Honor/AP classes are not “scary” they challenge you.
Parents' Names: Jenny & David May