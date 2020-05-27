Jazmine Pezez

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: She has been asked to sing at some pretty big events and is able to excel at anything she puts her mind, too.

Future Plans: Blackhawk Technical College possibly but undecided.

Extracurriculars: Track, Softball, and New Edition a dance group.

Favorite Memory: Being part of all the extracurriculars and homecoming week.

Advice To Future Generations: High School is suppose to be fun not filled or fueled by drama. You only get those 4 years don’t waste them doing stuff you’re going to regret. Have fun but also know your priorities.

Parents' Names: Peggy Ward and Julio Perez.