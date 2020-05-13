School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: I accomplished having a 3.0 or higher, and kept my grades up, always stayed on top of my work.

Future Plans: I plan on attending UW-Whitewater at Rock County Campus this fall, my planned major is secondary education.

Extracurriculars: Spanish Honors Society, Link Crew, and Show Choir

Favorite Quote: “Don’t cry because it is over, smile because it happen” Dr. Suess

Favorite Memory: Hanging with all my friends in classes, and at lunch, just enjoy what we could.

Advice To Future Generations: Follow your dreams, don’t be afraid to take risks, try something new, like clubs, sports, dancing, or even something with music.

Parents' Names: Rebecca Davis and Steve Knox