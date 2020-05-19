Hannah Loertscher

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Honorable Mention- Soccer

Future Plans: Attending UW Whitewater for Social Work

Extracurriculars: Basketball & 4 Year Varsity Soccer

Favorite Quote: "My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style." Maya Angelou

Favorite Memory: So many great soccer memories! Making it to Sectional Finals for soccer my sophomore year & all-time favorite memory is of Coach McCabe dancing at practice to his favorite music.

Advice To Future Generations: Your high school years go by so fast, enjoy it! Get involved, work hard & have fun!

Parents' Names: Angie & Brian Loertscher