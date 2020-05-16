Hannah Dunlavy

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: 1st team all conference in soccer, honorable mention in basketball, Captain in basketball and soccer, top 5% in class

Future Plans: I will be attending Winona State University where I will be playing soccer. I will be looking to go into the medical field, but am unsure of what to specialize in.

Extracurriculars: Soccer, Basketball, National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Blue Ribbons Club, Spanish Club, Investment Club

Favorite Quote: "The only thing predictable about life is its unpredictability."

Favorite Memory: Playing in the Craig Parker games in basketball and soccer. The atmosphere was always exhilarating.

Advice To Future Generations: Never take a single moment for granted. Every little moment is something to be remembered.

Parents Names: Tamara Dunlavy and Scott Dunlavy