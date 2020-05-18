Gracie Weston

School: Craig High School
Accomplishments: Varsity soccer, National Honor Society, Student Council President and Yearbook.
Future Plans: UW Whitewater- Education and Psychology
Extracurriculars: Playing soccer, spending time with her younger siblings, cooking .
Favorite Quote: Train your heart and mind to see the good in every situation. There is always something to be thankful for.
Favorite Memory: Planning and attending Prom and playing Varsity Soccer with her lifelong friends.
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy every minute and be unapologetically yourself.
Parents' Names: Stephanie and AJ Prescia and Jon Weston.