Grace Bussan

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Academic Honor Roll, Rotary Club Student of the Month

Future Plans: Attend University of Central Florida studying elementary education and admission

Extracurriculars: Student Council Executive Board, National Honor Society, National Spanish Society, National Science Hinor Society, Tri M- Music Honor Society, Interact Club, International Buddies, aCappella Choir, Musicals, Link Crew, JSOL guide, elementary internship, Level 10 gymnast, pointe ballerina

Favorite Memory: Being involved in the Homecoming parade and assembly.

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in everything that interests you. Don’t be afraid of what others think.

Parents' Names: Aron Bussan and Michelle Montgomery