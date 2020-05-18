Emily Kuhlow

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Academic Excellence all 4 yrs and National Academy of Future Scientists Award of Excellence.

Future Plans: UW-Whitewater undergrad Pre-Optometry and Ohio State College of Optometry for Doctorate.

Extracurriculars: Link Crew Leader, Diversity Advocate, Buddy Mentor, Gift of Sight Volunteer.

Favorite Quote: "I love you more than yesterday but less than tomorrow"

Favorite Memory: Spending 2 weeks in London and Paris.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't give up, it gets better.

Parents' Names: David & DawnMarie Kuhlow.