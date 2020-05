School: Craig High School.

Accomplishments: Baseball for 3 years.

Future Plans: Goal is to obtain an apprenticeship and become a professional plumber.

Extracurriculars: Volunteer assistant coach for Babe Ruth tournament baseball team.

Favorite Quote: "Be humble. Be hungry. And always be the hardest worker in the room" (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson).

Favorite Memory: A Cappella Choir trip to Washington D.C. to sing Christmas Carols at the White House.

Parents' Names: Scott and Wendy Draves.