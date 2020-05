School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Honor Roll, National Honor Society, 2020 Student of Integrity Scholarship Recipient,

Future Plans: Attend Blackhawk Technical College to earn an Associate Degree as a Physical Therapist Assistant as well as a business certificate.

Extracurriculars: Boy scouts, volunteer at St. Mary's Hospital, weight lifting

Favorite Quote: Be something more.

Favorite Memory: Participating in Elevate

Parents' Names: Mark and Christine Zastrow