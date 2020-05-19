Cassandra Goswick

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Top 10 in graduating class, AP Scholar with Honor, Kiwanis Student of the Month, 2nd Team All-Conference Basketball, Honorable Mention All-Conference Soccer, Basketball Captain.

Future Plans: Attend the University of Minnesota -Twin Cities to study Biochemistry on the Pre-Med track.

Extracurriculars: President of Science National Honor Society, Yearbook Head Editor, Student Council Executive Board, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Soccer, National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, Art National Honor Society, Interact Club, Spanish Club, Blue Ribbons of Promise Club, International Buddies.

Favorite Memory: Being crowned Prom Queen during Junior Year.

Parents Names: Zach and Lisa Goswick.