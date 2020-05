School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Graduating a full year early while maintaining a 3.9 GPA.

Future Plans: Continue working at Woodman's Corporate offices.

Extracurriculars: National Art Honor Society, Yearbook, Track & Field.

Favorite Quote: "It is, what it is"

Favorite Memory: Art Metals with Mrs. Negus.

Parents' Names: Sara Volkey & Ryan Volkey.