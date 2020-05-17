Adam Babler

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Earned letter for football and won football scout award 2 years in a row. Being part of the football family.

Future Plans: Enlisted in the Army National Guard and after basic going to college for engineering.

Extracurriculars: Football

Favorite Quote: "Why not"

Favorite Memory: Being locked down in a windowless classroom while the Jakubowski manhunt was going on.

Advice To Future Generations: Learn when it's time to cut friends off because they may be on a path that will get you in trouble.

Parents Names: Tammy Babler and Larry Phillips