Adam Babler

School: Craig High School
Accomplishments: Earned letter for football and won football scout award 2 years in a row. Being part of the football family.
Future Plans: Enlisted in the Army National Guard and after basic going to college for engineering.
Extracurriculars: Football
Favorite Quote: "Why not"
Favorite Memory: Being locked down in a windowless classroom while the Jakubowski manhunt was going on.
Advice To Future Generations: Learn when it's time to cut friends off because they may be on a path that will get you in trouble.
Parents Names: Tammy Babler and Larry Phillips