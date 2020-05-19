Abbie Stubbendick

School: Craig High School

Accomplishments: Abbie received academic honors, played on the girls basketball team for 3 years, played in band for 4 years and recently finished her CNA course.

Future Plans: Abbie will be attending UW-Eau Claire in the fall for nursing.

Favorite Quote: Be the change you wish to see in the world.

Favorite Memory: Making fun memories at each school dance.

Advice To Future Generations: Step out of your comfort zone to meet new people, challenge yourself whenever possible and always set goals for your future!

Parents' Names: Tracey Atkinson and Elliott & Susan Stubbendick.