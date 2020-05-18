Samuel C. Jauch

School: Home school

Accomplishments: Competing along with my dad and brother in the Badger State Games 3hr race 2017, 2018, and in 2019 taking 1st place in the 8hr family division. I also ran cross country for three years and earned my letter.

Future Plans: I hope to serve God as a missionary overseas.

Extracurriculars: Photography, music (banjo, piano, guitar), songwriting, orienteering, raising puppies for OccuPaws Guide Dog Association, and member of the Wisconsin Traditional Archers.

Favorite Quote: "I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else." -C. S. Lewis

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory has to be a tie between my trip to Malaysia and touring with the Koinonia Singers last summer. They both helped shape my views of the world as a whole.

Advice To Future Generations: Seek God and trust Him always!

Parents' Names: Sean & Sheila Jauch.