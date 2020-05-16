Ryan Borchardt

School: Evansville High School
Accomplishments: 3 year letter winner in football; 2 year letter winner in basketball; 2 year letter winner in baseball; all conference honorable mention football; all conference honorable mention, basketball
Future Plans: Go to UW-Milwaukee for architecture
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball
Favorite Quote: There is no such thing as a free lunch
Favorite Memory: 97 yard pick six during football
Advice To Future Generations: Make everyday count, you never know when it is going to be your last
Parents Names: Mike and Beth Borchardt