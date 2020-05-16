Ryan Borchardt

School: Evansville High School

Accomplishments: 3 year letter winner in football; 2 year letter winner in basketball; 2 year letter winner in baseball; all conference honorable mention football; all conference honorable mention, basketball

Future Plans: Go to UW-Milwaukee for architecture

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball

Favorite Quote: There is no such thing as a free lunch

Favorite Memory: 97 yard pick six during football

Advice To Future Generations: Make everyday count, you never know when it is going to be your last

Parents Names: Mike and Beth Borchardt