Meaghan Tiedt

School: Evansville High School

Accomplishments: graduating summa cum laude, NHS member

Future Plans: I will be attending the University of Wisconsin La Crosse in the fall and majoring in radiation therapy

Extracurriculars: varsity basketball, cross country, softball, and track, student council member, GEP club board member

Favorite Quote: "take pride in how far you have come and have faith in how far you can go"

Favorite Memory: winning girls basketball conference with my team my senior year

Advice To Future Generations: enjoy all the time that you have and have as much fun as you can

Parents' Names: Janice and Andy Tiedt