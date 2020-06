Hannah Wilcox

School: Evansville High School

Accomplishments: Summa Cum Laude graduate and recipient of Richard Robinson & Margaret M. Antes Scholarship and Evansville Community Theatre/Stagelights Drama Scholarship

Future Plans: Majoring in Biology at UW-Madison

Extracurriculars: Variety poms, track and golf. Founding member of the Evansville Environmental Club. Math Team, Science Olympiad, Freshmen Mentors, National Honor Society and 2019 Global Student Leaders Summit.

Parents' Names: Amy and Christian Wilcox