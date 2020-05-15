Oliver Hetzel

School: Delavan Darien High School
Accomplishments: 6 Varsity Letters, 2 Academic Awards, Badger Boys State 2019 attendee, Top 15 for Skills USA Competition 2019, SLC Honorable Mention for Basketball 2019-20 season, Presidential Educational Achievement Award, Milwaukee Brewers Best Academic Effort Award.
Future Plans: Attend UW Whitewater and study business in the fall.
Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Biz Tank, Skills USA, Badger Boys State
Favorite Quote: "Send it"
Favorite Memory: Beating Union Grove on Homecoming night, and the students storming the football field after the game!
Advice To Future Generations: Always try your best and work for things that are hard because good things will happen.
Parents Names: Chad & Michelle Hetzel