Oliver Hetzel

School: Delavan Darien High School

Accomplishments: 6 Varsity Letters, 2 Academic Awards, Badger Boys State 2019 attendee, Top 15 for Skills USA Competition 2019, SLC Honorable Mention for Basketball 2019-20 season, Presidential Educational Achievement Award, Milwaukee Brewers Best Academic Effort Award.

Future Plans: Attend UW Whitewater and study business in the fall.

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Baseball, Biz Tank, Skills USA, Badger Boys State

Favorite Quote: "Send it"

Favorite Memory: Beating Union Grove on Homecoming night, and the students storming the football field after the game!

Advice To Future Generations: Always try your best and work for things that are hard because good things will happen.

Parents Names: Chad & Michelle Hetzel