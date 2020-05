School: Delavan Darien High School

Accomplishments: Captain of the Varsity Soccer Team, Sportsmanship Award, 2nd Team All Conference

Future Plans: Attend UW-Parkside in the fall

Extracurriculars: Varsity Soccer Team

Favorite Quote: "You gotta do what you gotta do."

Favorite Memory: "Playing soccer with my friends and seeing them in the hallways."

Advice To Future Generations: God has more in store for you than you can even imagine. Ephesians 3:20

Parent's Names: Luis Solis and Berenice Solis