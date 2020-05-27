Liana Gonzalez

School: Delavan Darien High School
Accomplishments: Maintain good academic standing all four years of high school, being a three sport athlete (2/4 years) and being involved in clubs/activities. Team captain junior year on volleyball team.
Future Plans: Attend UW-Madison in the fall to study social science.
Extracurriculars: Soccer, volleyball, student council, Comet Mentors, Yearbook Club, Senior Graduation Committee, TRAIL.
Favorite Quote: Ignorance is bliss.
Favorite Memory: Being on prom court my junior year with my closest friends and being able to spend the day with all of them.
Advice To Future Generations: Keep going. Nothing comes easy but at the end of those 4 years, it all becomes worth every second you put in.
Parents' Names: Sandra Gonzalez.