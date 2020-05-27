Kailea Timmerman

School: Delavan Darien High School

Accomplishments: Rotary Student of the Month, WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalist, National Honor Society, Four Year Varsity Letter recipient, Brewers Outstanding Academic Effort Award all four years, 2018 and 2019 Girls Basketball Honorable Mention, 2019 Girls Basketball MVP, 2017 Volleyball Most Improved, 2019 Volleyball MVP, Southern Lakes Conference Top Ten Academic Excellence.

Future Plans: Attending University if Wisconsin-Milwaukee Honors program in Fall.

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volleyball, Soccer, Student Council, Comet Mentors, National Honors Society, Senior Graduation Committee, Yearbook Club, Prom Committee, DAYS Foundation Site Leader, Catholic Heart Workcamp, volunteer for Youth Basketball, Volleyball, and Rec department programs.

Favorite Quote: Don’t look back. You are not going that way.

Favorite Memory: Homecoming.

Advice To Future Generations: Put effort into everything you do and make memories.

Parents' Names: Kurt and Terri Timmerman.