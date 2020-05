School: Delavan-Darien High School

Accomplishments: Making through school despite struggles and being able to graduate

Future Plans: Work full-time after highschool while trying to find my pasdions

Extracurriculars: Baseball and demolition durbys at the fairs

Favorite Quote: Never give up and follow ur heart

Favorite Memory: The good times with some my teachers

Advice To Future Generations: Follow your heart mind soul and you can do anything

Parents' Names: Rachael and Larry Schlieger