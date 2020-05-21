Isaac A. Castillo Cano

School: Delavan Darien High School
Accomplishments: Being a part of DDHS's PLTW programs.
Future Plans: Attending UW-Whitewater.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band and Jazz Band.
Favorite Quote: "Engineering is not quite as important as imagination." ~ Satoru Iwata
Favorite Memory: Hanging out with other members in Jazz Ensemble in concerts and games.
Advice To Future Generations: No matter what happens, no matter how far you fall, never give up. Get back up and keep going to do your best in what you do.
Parents' Names: Betsabe Cano Valadez & Tobias Castillo Montejano.