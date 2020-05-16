Gracey Garner

School: Clinton High School

Accomplishments: Clinton Honor Society and Top 10 in Class

Future Plans: Will be attending UW-Whitewater at Rock County.

Extracurriculars: Participated in Cross Country all four years and Track for 2 years

Favorite Quote: "When it rains, look for rainbows. When it's dark, look for stars." -Anonymous

Favorite Memory: The glow run the cross country team participated in during freshman year.

Advice To Future Generations: Stay focused, but have fun too! The time goes by too fast!

Parents Names: Scott Garner, Renita Garner