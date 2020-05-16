Klaudia Wittwer

School: Beloit Turner High School
Accomplishments: Varsity golf team captain senior year.
Future Plans: Attend UW Whitewater Rock County, Obtain degree in elementary education
Extracurriculars: Golf, yearbook
Favorite Quote: “Ooo. Ah. Mmm... That’s it, I’m not going.” - The Grinch
Favorite Memory: The fun we had at the high school dances.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t stress about high school. Have fun and enjoy it while you can because time flies.
Parents' Names: Don and Melissa Wittwer; Carrie and Kevin Newland