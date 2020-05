School: Beloit Turner High School

Future Plans: Klaudia will be attending the University of Wisconsin Whitewater - Rock County majoring in Elementary Education.

Extracurriculars: Golf

Favorite Quote: “Ooh. Ahh. Mmm. That’s it, I’m not going.” -The Grinch

Parents' Names: Carrie Newland, Donald Wittwer, Kevin Newland, Melissa Wittwer