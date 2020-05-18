Tionda Yarbrough

School: Beloit Memorial High School

Accomplishments: President education award, Academic award -top 25% of my class, Superintendent scholar award and full ride scholarships.

Future Plans: Going to Jackson state to major in biology and become a physician.

Extracurriculars: Varsity cheerleader , MEO member , NAACP youth president and etc.

Favorite Quote: “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”

Favorite Memory: Being a cheerleader and helping the community.

Advice To Future Generations: What you do in high school affects what happens in the future.

Parents' Names: Naja Yarbrough.