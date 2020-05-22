Summer Matthews

School: Beloit Memorial High School

Accomplishments: Everybody that has known Summer, knows that this is a huge accomplishment for her. She was on her way down the wrong path and pulled her self together to make this happen. She was in a lot of trouble in Jr high and eventually expelled. She knew she had made bad decisions and chose to fight her way back. She got her expulsion lifted and got herself re-enrolled into school. Working a full time job, caring for her 2 boys, online school at night, and attending school in the mornings, she made this happen, and I couldn't be any more proud of her!

Parents' Names: Teresa Peck and Timothy Brockway.