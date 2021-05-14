Rachel Hohensee

School: ARISE Virtual Academy
Accomplishments: Works part time as a tech at an electronic device repair shop and was able to save enough money to buy her own car.
Future Plans: Plans to attend Blackhawk Technical College for an IT Degree.
Extracurriculars: Music and Tae Kwon Do
Favorite Quote: "You have three choices, you can give up, give in, or give it your all." ~Lucy Heartfilia
Favorite Memory: Learning to drive stick-shift, also taking my two best friends to A&W and hanging out.
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up on your dreams, and understand that it's okay not to have a path yet when you're 14 or 15. There is plenty of time and life is flexible, so don't stress too much about wanting to do everything. Take it one by one and you'll get to wherever you want to be.
Parents' Names: Ronald and Tanya Hohensee