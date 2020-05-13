Lindsey Vegter

School: UW-Whitewater

Accomplishments: Chancellor’s Scholar, University Honors Program student

Future Plans: Working as an Estimator at Prent Corporation and planning my wedding to my amazing fiancé, Luke.

Extracurriculars: The Navigators, Pi Delta Phi French Honors Society, Pi Sigma Alpha Political Science Honors Society, Honors Student Association, internship at TDS Telecom

Favorite Quote: Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. Psalm 4:6-7

Favorite Memory: On my first date with my now fiancé, we went to Esker Dining Hall (neither of us had cars or a lot of money as freshman). We wanted to get blue moon ice cream, but ironically enough, they didn’t have any that night. I was so bummed, but we had the best time eating not-so-good food and laughed all night.

Advice To Future Generations: College is hard, but there are so many resources and opportunities available. Say yes to new (positive) adventures. You will not always remember the nights you spent in studying (though you will do that a lot), but make sure to live too, and spend times with your friends and make some good memories.

Parents' Names: Mike and Laura Vegter