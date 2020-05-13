Jessica Rossignol

School: UW-Whitewater

Accomplishments: ACUI Region V Undergraduate Student of the Year 2019, finalist in two speaking competitions on a campus and regional level, hired before graduation.

Future Plans: Moving to La Crosse area to become a Marketing Coordinator.

Extracurriculars: Pi Sigma Epsilon, Mu Kappa Tau, The Navigators, on-campus job at the University Center

Favorite Quote: “Eventually all things fall into place. Until then, laugh at the confusion, live for the moments, and know everything happens for a reason.” — Albert Schweitzer

Advice To Future Generations: Trust the process and get involved. College is some of the best years of your life and getting involved will help you feel connected to your campus and grow tenfold.

Parents Names: Beth and Chris Rossignol