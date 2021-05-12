Caleb Zanoni

School: UW-Whitewater
Accomplishments: Being hired before graduation as a Software Engineer for a well-known Insurance Company
Future Plans: Travel around the US and work at a BIG 4 company, such as Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft as a System Design Engineer
Extracurriculars: Spending time with my friends and staying active
Favorite Quote: “A bend in the road is not the end of the road, unless you fail to make the turn”
Favorite Memory: Pulling an all nightery on campus to finish up on a coding project for UW-W Hackathon, which my team ending up placing in the top 3
Advice To Future Generations: When you want to achieve something in life, first set a goal, then find a means to achieve it. Lastly, work as hard as you can to get Yourself closer to that goal each day. If you work hard, treat others with respect along the way, sooner or later you will have reached
Your goal and success becomes inevitable.
Parents Names: David & Wendy Zanoni