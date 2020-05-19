Abigail Morgan

School: UW-Whitewater

Accomplishments: Completed my bachelor's in two years instead of four by taking classes year-round at the maximum amount of credits. This includes fall, winterim, spring, and summer terms.

Future Plans: I will be pursuing my master's degree in business administration online while working full time. I am moving to South Carolina with my fiancé after our wedding this August.

Extracurriculars: I was a member of Residence Hall Association (RHA), played intramural sand and indoor volleyball, was a member of American Marketing Association (AMA), and served as a Resident Assistant (RA) in the New Hall, which opened this year.

Favorite Quote: "The only way of finding the limits of the possible is by going beyond them into the impossible." - Arthur C. Clarke

Favorite Memory: Making tons of great memories and friendships with my residents in my position as an RA.

Advice To Future Generations: Push yourself. Don't be afraid of change. Change leads to growth. Don't stay in a comfortable spot. Keep going out of your comfort zone even when it's hard.

Parents' Names: Eric and Melanie Morgan.