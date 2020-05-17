Maranda Wittwer

School: Blackhawk Technical College

Accomplishments: President’s List, earning Associates Degree in Criminal Justice

Future Plans: Become a probation/parole agent for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the Rock or Dane County area

Extracurriculars: National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS)

Favorite Quote: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”

Favorite Memory: Favorite college memory is when Mr. Ziolkowski said “okurrr” in class like Cardi B.

Advice To Future Generations: Never stop chasing your dreams no matter how hard life gets.

Parents Names: Don and Melissa Wittwer, Carrie and Kevin Newland