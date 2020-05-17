Maranda Wittwer

School: Blackhawk Technical College
Accomplishments: President’s List, earning Associates Degree in Criminal Justice
Future Plans: Become a probation/parole agent for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the Rock or Dane County area
Extracurriculars: National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS)
Favorite Quote: “Dreams don’t work unless you do.”
Favorite Memory: Favorite college memory is when Mr. Ziolkowski said “okurrr” in class like Cardi B.
Advice To Future Generations: Never stop chasing your dreams no matter how hard life gets.
Parents Names: Don and Melissa Wittwer, Carrie and Kevin Newland