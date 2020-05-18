Brenda Stowers

School: Blackhawk Technical College.

Accomplishments: Earned an associates degree in Human Service and was on the President list for the last year.

Future Plans: Completed my internship with the YWCA and have excepted the Volunteer Coordinator position with them.

Extracurriculars: Enjoy spending time with my family and pets.

Favorite Quote: Stay strong and remember who you are!

Favorite Memory: Starting college as a non-traditional student with my daughter Stephanie Stowers who is also receiving her associates degree but in Criminal Justice.

Advice To Future Generations: Make time to study while also taking care of yourself.

Parents' Names: Susie Davis and William Vyvyan.