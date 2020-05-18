Josh Johnson

School: Delavan Darien High School

Accomplishments: 7 semester Honor Roll student & finishing with High Honors

Future Plans: Get my BSN (Bachelor of Science in Nursing) and work my way up to a nurse practitioner.

Extracurriculars: Football, Basketball, Wrestling, TRAIL, DAYS, Ski & Snowboard Club

Favorite Quote: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment, until it becomes a memory"

Favorite Memory: Baseball - Beating Elkhorn sophomore and junior year, and going 4 for 5 against Badger junior year.

Advice To Future Generations: Be the one to work the hardest and don’t give up, this is what makes others around you work harder. Always take time to appreciate your teammates and coaches because the time you have with them will fly by. Most importantly have fun!

Parents' Names: Daniel & Carrie Johnson